Nashville Predators Claim Samuel Fagemo On Waivers From Los Angeles

Nashville, Tenn. (October 2, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has claimed forward Samuel Fagemo (FA-geh-moh) on waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.

Fagemo, 23 (3/14/00), appeared in nine games for the Kings last season, tallying three points (2g-1a), including his first career NHL goal on Dec. 3 vs. Carolina. The 6-foot, 200-pound forward spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign with the AHL’s Ontario Reign, where he was fourth on his team in points with 44 (27g-17a) in 63 contests during his first full North American season. His 13 power-play goals were the second-most among Ontario skaters and were tied for the fifth-most in the AHL.

Originally drafted by Los Angeles in the second round (50th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Fagemo has skated in 13 career NHL games, all with the Kings, since making his debut in 2021-22. In 151 games at the AHL level with Ontario, he’s recorded 94 points (60g-34a), notching consecutive seasons with at least 23 goals in 2021-22 and 2022-23. Fagemo has also suited up in seven Calder Cup Playoff games for the Reign, posting four points (3g-1a).

Prior to beginning his North American career in 2020-21, Fagemo spent several years playing professionally in Sweden, including parts of three campaigns with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League, winning the league championship in 2019, leading SHL junior players in goals (13) the following season and earning back-to-back Champions Hockey League titles in 2019-20. Internationally, the Gothenberg, Sweden, native has represented his country multiple times, most recently at the 2020 World Junior Championship, taking home bronze while being named to the tournament’s all-star team after recording 13 points (8g-5a) in seven games.

After closing out their home-and-home set against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville’s preseason schedule continues Thursday by taking on the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT; the game will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

Source: Nashville Predators

