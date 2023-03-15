Nashville Predators Beat Red Wings for 2-1 Win



On Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville Predators clinched a 2-1 victory against the Detroit Red Wings, led by Kiefer Sherwood’s one goal and one assist. Despite being outshot 29-16, the Preds secured their ninth win in franchise history with 16 or fewer shots on goal.

Juuse Saros played a pivotal role in the victory, making 28 saves in goal for the Predators, who have been on a hot streak, winning 5 out of their last 7 games. With three consecutive victories under their belt, the Preds have improved their season record to 34-24-7.