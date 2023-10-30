Nashville Predators Beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in Overtime



October 28, 2023 – Roman Josi scored his first goal of the season in overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

Six different players found the scoresheet for Nashville, led by two points apiece from Josi (1g-1a), Ryan O’Reilly (2g), Luke Evangelista (2a) and Filip Forsberg (2a). Juuse Saros made 34 saves in goal for the Predators, who finished their three-game homestand with a 2-1-0 record and moved to 4-4-0 on the season.

PREDS STANDOUTS

O’Reilly struck first for the Preds against his former club. He played the final 13 games of the 2022-23 regular season with the Maple Leafs, posting four goals and 11 points. He added nine points (3g-6a) in 11 postseason games with Toronto.

With two power-play goals against Toronto, O’Reilly now has six points (4g-2a) in his first eight games with the Predators. His three power-play tallies this season are tied with Tommy Novak for the team high. He is just one game away from 1,000 in his NHL career, and he is expected to reach the milestone on Tuesday in Vancouver.

Forsberg assisted on both of O’Reilly’s power-play tallies and now leads the Preds with seven points (1g-6a) through eight games; his six assists are also a team high.

Josi’s OT winner was his first goal of the season and the 30th game-winning goal of his NHL career.

