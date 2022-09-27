Nashville Predators Announce Single Game Ticket Promotions and Theme Nights for 2022-23

The Nashville Predators organization has announced their single game ticket promotions and theme nights for the 41 home games during the 2022-23 season. All fans – including students, families and hometown heroes – will be able to take advantage of the Preds’ full slate of single game ticket promotions during the upcoming season. To view the full schedule of special offers and theme nights, visit NashvillePredators.com/Tickets.

Ticket inventory is extremely limited for the 2022-23 season. The best way to secure seats and maximize benefits is by joining the Loyal Legion with a season ticket plan. Fans can secure Full, Half and Quarter Season Tickets by visiting NashvillePredators.com/SeasonTickets or calling (615) 770-7800. To view the full schedule for the upcoming season, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Schedule.

Special Offers & Promotions

$15 Day of Game Ticket by Twice Daily

The Predators and Twice Daily have partnered to make 100 tickets available for only $15 for each home contest at 10 a.m. CT the day of the game. To access these tickets, fans need to go to the Twice Daily page in the Digital Preds Press to find the code to use on Ticketmaster for that night’s game.

Preds Golden Ticket

Sign up for Preds Golden Ticket to receive exclusive last-minute ticket offers. Visit https://preds.pogoseat.com/pass/login or text “PREDS” to 48429 to sign up now!

Military and First Responders Discounts pres. by MTSU

All men and women who serve in our armed services, as first responders, or 9-1-1 telecommunicators will receive 20% off the box office price when verified by GovX.

Super Tuesday pres. by Assembly Food Hall & WKRN News 2

With the Super Tuesday special, fans get two tickets, two hot dogs, two small sodas and a $5 Assembly Food Hall gift card for every Tuesday game during the 2022-23 season! Super Tuesday packs are limited and start as low as $79.

Family 4-Pack pres. by Hunt Brothers Pizza® & WSMV Channel 4

The Hunt Brothers Pizza® Family 4-Pack includes four tickets, four Hunk A Pizza®, four sodas and four Ford Ice Center Skate passes. Family 4-Packs start as low as $199!

Golden U

For every Monday through Thursday home game, discounted tickets are available exclusively to Golden U members. Golden U members also receive Bridgestone Arena concert offers! Must have a .edu email address to join.

Nashville Predators Theme Nights

The 2022-23 regular season is filled with numerous Theme Nights celebrating federal holidays, special interests and more! Check back for additional information ahead of each scheduled Theme Night.

Hispanic Heritage Night – Sept. 30 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

– Sept. 30 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Opening Night pres. by Nissan – Oct. 13 vs. Dallas Stars

– Oct. 13 vs. Dallas Stars Halloween Night pres. By Mars – Oct. 29 vs. Washington Capitals

– Oct. 29 vs. Washington Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer presented By Vanderbilt – Nov. 19 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

– Nov. 19 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning NASCAR Night pres. By Hunt Brothers Pizza® – Nov. 29 vs. Anaheim Ducks

– Nov. 29 vs. Anaheim Ducks Preds PixMob Holiday Light Show – Dec. 19 vs. Edmonton Oilers & Dec. 23 vs. Colorado Avalanche

– Dec. 19 vs. Edmonton Oilers & Dec. 23 vs. Colorado Avalanche Hockey is For Everyone – Jan. 16 vs. Calgary Flames

– Jan. 16 vs. Calgary Flames Celebrating Black History Month – Feb. 7 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

– Feb. 7 vs. Vegas Golden Knights Mardi Gras – Feb. 21 vs. Vancouver Canucks

– Feb. 21 vs. Vancouver Canucks Ford Military Salute Week – March 14 vs. Detroit Red Wings, March 16 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, March 18 vs. Winnipeg Jets

– March 14 vs. Detroit Red Wings, March 16 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, March 18 vs. Winnipeg Jets Hockey Fights Cancer pres. By Vanderbilt – March 25 vs. Seattle Kraken

Theme Ticket Packs

Theme ticket packs are a great opportunity to attend a game with others who have shared special interests and to get access to exclusive promotional items! For groups of 10+, please call 615-770-7800 or email [email protected] Inventory is subject to availability. Exclusively priced tickets and/or passes are not eligible for resale. Any unauthorized use of purchased tickets shall be reviewed at the sole discretion of Nashville Predators Hockey Club, LP.

Oktoberfest – Oct. 18 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Celebrate Oktoberfest with the Preds! Purchase a special theme ticket for this night and receive a Preds branded stein. Tickets start at $59.

Law Enforcement Night – Nov. 15 vs. Minnesota Wild

To celebrate the men and women in Law Enforcement, join us for our Law Enforcement Night on Nov. 15 when the Preds take on the Minnesota Wild. Purchase a special theme ticket for this night and receive a Preds branded Law Enforcement themed hat. Tickets start at $59.

Top Gun Maverick Night – Nov. 21 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Celebrate the biggest film of the Summer at Top Gun Maverick Night! Purchase a special theme ticket for this night and receive a co-branded Preds x Top Gun Maverick t-shirt featuring Juice and Duchene. Tickets start at $59.

Star Wars Night – Dec. 10 vs. Ottawa Senators

Purchase a special theme ticket for Star Wars™ Night on Dec. 10 vs. the Ottawa Senators and receive a limited edition “Filip Forceberg” bobblehead. Star Wars characters will be on hand in SMASHVILLE as well! Tickets start at $79.

Healthcare Industry Appreciation Night – Dec. 13 vs. Edmonton Oilers

To celebrate the men and women in healthcare and those that work on the frontline, join us for our Healthcare Industry Appreciation Night on Dec. 13. Purchase a special theme ticket for this night and receive a Preds branded bento box. Tickets start at $59.

Teacher Appreciation Night – Dec. 19 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Come join us as we celebrate everything educators do for our Teacher Appreciation Night on Monday, Dec. 19. Purchase a special theme ticket for this night and receive a Preds branded bento box. Tickets start at $59.

Firefighter Appreciation Night – Jan. 16 vs. Calgary Flames

To honor and celebrate what these brave men and women do for our community, join us for our Firefighter Appreciation Night on Jan. 16. Purchase a special theme ticket for this night and receive a Preds branded Firefighter themed hat. Tickets start at $59.

Yoga Night – Jan. 21 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Bend and zen your way into the New Year! Purchase a special theme ticket for this night and receive a Preds branded yoga towel with your purchase. Tickets start at $59.

Margaritaville Night – Jan. 26 vs. New Jersey Devils

Calling all Parrot Heads! Purchase a special theme ticket for this night and receive a Preds-branded Hawaiian shirt. Fins up Smashville! Tickets start at $59.

Golf Night – Feb. 28 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Gear up for golf season! Purchase a special theme ticket for this night and receive a Preds-branded ball marker with your purchase. Tickets start at $59.

Pride Night – April 4 vs. Golden Knights

Join us for the eighth annual Predators Pride Night on April 4 vs. the Vegas Golden Knights! Purchase a special theme ticket for this night and receive a limited-edition Pride Night T-shirt. Tickets start at $59.

College Night Series

Show your school pride during our College Night Series! Area colleges and universities have a designated Preds game this season and students, alumni and fans are invited to celebrate. College Night Series ticket package includes a Predators game ticket and a limited-edition co-branded Preds hat.

11/17 – University of Mississippi

11/21 – Mississippi State University

11/29 – University of Alabama

12/13 – Middle Tennessee State University

1/3 – University of Tennessee

1/24 – University of Kentucky

1/26 – Vanderbilt University

2/7 – Tennessee State University

2/13 – Austin Peay State University

3/14 – Auburn University

3/18 – University of Georgia

4/6 – Belmont University