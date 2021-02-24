Nashville Predators and American Red Cross Host Blood Drives

By
Donna Vissman
-
Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators and American Red Cross are hosting multiple blood drives in Williamson County this week.

All presenting donors will receive a Preds foam puck and be entered to win a Preds and Red Cross branded puck signed by a current Preds player (one per location)! Additionally, all donors will be emailed a $5 Amazon gift card! To make your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code PREDS19!

Brentwood Baptist Church

7777 Concord Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
Wednesday, Feb. 24
3-8 p.m. CT

Christ Community Church
1215 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37069
Wednesday, Feb. 24
11 a.m.-3 p.m. CT

Natchez Trace American Red Cross
129 West Fowlkes St. Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Thursday, Feb. 25
10 a.m.-3 p.m. CT

Brentwood Library
8109 Concord Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
Friday, Feb. 26
11 a.m.-4 p.m. CT

