Nashville Predators and American Red Cross Host Blood Drives

The Nashville Predators and American Red Cross are hosting multiple blood drives in Williamson County this week.
All presenting donors will receive a Preds foam puck and be entered to win a Preds and Red Cross branded puck signed by a current Preds player (one per location)! Additionally, all donors will be emailed a $5 Amazon gift card! To make your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code PREDS19!
Brentwood Baptist Church
7777 Concord Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
Wednesday, Feb. 24
3-8 p.m. CT
Christ Community Church
1215 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37069
Wednesday, Feb. 24
11 a.m.-3 p.m. CT
Natchez Trace American Red Cross
129 West Fowlkes St. Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Thursday, Feb. 25
10 a.m.-3 p.m. CT
Brentwood Library
8109 Concord Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
Friday, Feb. 26
11 a.m.-4 p.m. CT
