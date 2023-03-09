Nashville Predators Acquire Anthony Angello from St. Louis

Nashville, Tenn. (March 8, 2023) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has acquired forward Anthony Angello from St. Louis in exchange for future considerations.

Angello, 27 (3/6/96), has spent the entire 2022-23 campaign with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, where he has 11 points (6g-5a) in 45 games. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward is a veteran of 216 career AHL games, recording 94 points (51g-43a), including a career-high 29 (16g-13a) in 2018-19 with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He made his NHL debut in 2019-20 with Pittsburgh and has gone on to tally five points (3g-2a) in 31 career appearances, all for the Penguins, with his most recent action coming in 2021-22.

Originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Angello played three seasons at Cornell University from 2015-18 prior to turning pro. As a junior in 2017-18, he helped lead the Big Red to the ECAC regular-season title en route to being named to the conference’s Second All-Star Team after tying for the team lead in points with 26 (13g-13a). The Albany, N.Y., native also suited up in two USHL seasons for Omaha from 2013-15, posting 56 points (30g-26a) in 114 games.

