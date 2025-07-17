Nashville Predators 2025-26 Season Schedule: 14 Must-See Games

The Nashville Predators are gearing up for their 28th season in franchise history, and the 2025-26 schedule is packed with exciting matchups that Smashville fans won’t want to miss. From heated rivalries to historic trade reunions and international showcases, here are the 14 most anticipated games on the Predators’ calendar.

1. Opening Night: October 9 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The season kicks off at Bridgestone Arena with the energy that only Opening Night can provide. This game carries extra significance as former Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro will make his first return to Nashville since joining Columbus last season. It’s the first of 40 home games scheduled in Smashville this season.

2. Battle of the Ice Age: October 11 vs. Utah Mammoth

This matchup represents a potential franchise-first rivalry brewing between the Predators and Utah Mammoth. With both teams representing extinct prehistoric animals – the saber-toothed tiger and the woolly mammoth – the “Battle of the Ice Age” is being teased as an exciting new storyline for both franchises.

3. Biggest Rival Returns: October 25 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are considered Nashville’s biggest rival, and this rivalry has intensified since the Predators joined the league in 1998. The rivalry reached its peak when Nashville swept Chicago in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, marking a turning point for the franchise. This is always a must-see matchup.

4. Steven Stamkos Reunion: October 28 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Games against Tampa Bay will always hold special meaning as long as Steven Stamkos wears the Predators uniform. Additionally, new Preds defenseman Nick Perbix will face his former team for the first time when the Lightning make their only visit to Tennessee this season.

5. Afternoon Delight: November 1 vs. Calgary Flames

The Predators begin November with their first of five home afternoon games this season, welcoming Calgary to town for a 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday start. Perfect timing for fans looking to make hockey part of their weekend plans.

6. NHL Global Series Sweden: November 14-16 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

This is the crown jewel of the season – a trip to Stockholm for two games against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. With three Swedes on the roster (Filip Forsberg, Andreas Englund, and Adam Wilsby), this promises to be an unforgettable homecoming experience. Former Preds Philip Tomasino and Tommy Novak will also face their old team.

7. Defending Champions Test: November 24 vs. Florida Panthers

Following Nashville’s return from Sweden, the Predators will host the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in their only visit to Smashville this season. With stars like Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand still on the roster, this is a perfect measuring stick game.

8. Divisional Rival Showdown: November 29 vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Saturday night following Thanksgiving brings divisional rival Winnipeg to town, complete with a jovial holiday atmosphere. Former Predators forward Gustav Nyquist, who signed with the Jets during the offseason, will make his emotional return to Smashville.

9. Central Division Gauntlet: December 13-17 (Four Games in Five Days)

Nashville will have its hands full with four crucial divisional games: at Colorado (Dec. 13), at St. Louis (Dec. 15), home vs. St. Louis (Dec. 17), and home vs. Colorado (Dec. 22). These matchups against division rivals could determine playoff positioning.

10. Trade Partners Reunion: December 31 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Predators ring in the New Year in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights – their first meeting since Nashville traded Colton Sissons and Jeremy Lauzon to Vegas for Nicolas Hague. Plus, Nashville signed Vegas’s former Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault.

11. Ryan Suter Revenge Game: February 4 vs. Minnesota Wild

The rivalry with Minnesota is fueled by former Nashville player Ryan Suter’s departure to the Wild in 2012, which created lasting animosity among Predators fans. This marks Nashville’s final home game before the Olympic break, adding extra intensity.

12. Post-Olympic Grudge Match: February 26 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Predators return from the Olympic break by hosting their biggest rival, the Chicago Blackhawks. This contest kicks off a demanding stretch run that will see Nashville play 26 games over the final 51 days of the regular season.

13. Emotional Homecoming: March 21 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

After their New Year’s Eve meeting in Vegas, the Predators will welcome Colton Sissons and Jeremy Lauzon back to Nashville for the first time since the offseason trade. With a 1 p.m. CT start and Sissons’ return (who had previously spent his entire career with the Predators), this will be an emotional afternoon.

14. Playoff Push Finale: April 11 vs. Minnesota Wild

The final Saturday game of the regular season features a 4 p.m. CT start as rival Minnesota makes one more stop in Smashville. This contest kicks off the last homestand of the season and could have massive playoff implications as teams fight for positioning.

Key Schedule Notes:

82 regular season games (the final season with this format before expanding to 84 games in 2026-27)

(the final season with this format before expanding to 84 games in 2026-27) 40 home games at Bridgestone Arena

at Bridgestone Arena 12 Saturday home games throughout the season

throughout the season 5 afternoon home games for different scheduling variety

for different scheduling variety Olympic break from February 5-26, 2026

from February 5-26, 2026 International showcase with NHL Global Series Sweden in November

