Nashville Predators 2023 Training Camp Opens Sept. 20

Nashville, Tenn. (September 13, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today the complete schedule and roster for the team’s 2023 training camp, which will begin with physicals and a team meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Nashville’s first organized practices are set for Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. CT at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. Dates, locations, times and the roster are subject to change.

Nashville’s training camp is headlined by six preseason games, including two home contests at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators’ preseason slate includes a road doubleheader against the Florida Panthers and home-and-home series with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes. This will mark the 11th time in the last 12 training camps that the Predators and Panthers will play a split-squad doubleheader, with the 2023 edition scheduled for Sept. 25 at FLA Live Arena with games at 1 p.m. CT and 5 p.m. CT. The Predators will then face off against the Lightning at home on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. CT and on the road on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. CT. Nashville closes out the preseason with a back-to-back against Carolina, hosting the Hurricanes on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. CT before traveling to Raleigh the next night for a 6 p.m. CT start.

The team will also host the Gold Star Showcase, an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. CT.

All on-ice training camp practice sessions are open to the public and will be held at Ford Ice Center Bellevue unless otherwise noted.

A total of 61 players will attend training camp – 47 are under contract with Nashville; seven are on American Hockey League contracts with the Milwaukee Admirals and seven are participating on a tryout agreement or as an unsigned draft pick. Nashville’s training camp roster will consist of 32 forwards, 21 defensemen and eight goaltenders.

CLICK HERE for the 2023 Training Camp roster.

CLICK HERE for the 2023 Training Camp schedule.

Source: Nashville Predators

MORE SPORTS NEWS