Nashville Police Working to Enhance Safety & Security for Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing Celebration

Hundreds of Metro police officers will have a very visible presence downtown Monday to enhance the safety and enjoyment of the more than 250,000 persons expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4 celebration downtown.

The police department reminds event-goers to be mindful of their surroundings, and that if they see something suspicious or concerning, say something to a nearby officer or telephone 615-880-1515. The telephone line will ring directly to an MNPD command post. Citizens are also advised to treat their personal belongings as if they were in an airport and not leave them unattended. Unattended items are subject to disposal. Coolers and backpacks ARE NOT permitted.

Parking will be available at Nissan Stadium’s east lots for $15, $40 for RV parking in Lot P.

The Woodland Street Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic at 8 p.m. Monday night and will then be available only to pedestrians. The Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge will close to citizens at 8 p.m. and will not be available for the viewing of fireworks due to it being in the fallout zone. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:35 p.m.

Area residents are cautioned against stopping on the shoulders of the interstate system to watch the downtown fireworks display. Stopping/parking on the interstate is inherently dangerous. The interstate loop on the east side of downtown will close for approximately one hour beginning 30 minutes before the fireworks display. The closure will impact four exits: Shelby Avenue, James Robertson Parkway, Woodland Street/Interstate Drive, and Ellington Parkway/Spring Street.

After the fireworks display, the police department will deploy a specific egress plan to move traffic out of the downtown area as efficiently as possible. Motorists are asked to be patient as officers work to disperse the very large volume of traffic.

Vehicles parked on the north side of Broadway will be directed to the west on Commerce Street, Church Street, Union Street and Charlotte Avenue;

Vehicles parked on the south side of Broadway will be directed to the east or west on Korean Veterans Boulevard and to the south on 8th Avenue;

Vehicles parked on the Nissan Stadium campus will be directed east on Woodland and Shelby Streets to the interstate system;

Vehicles parked on the north side of Nissan Stadium will be directed east on Woodland Street and north on North 1st Street to the interstate system;

Vehicles parked on the south side of Nissan Stadium will be directed to take Davidson Street to South 5th Street to the interstate system;

Vehicles parked on the south side of Korean Veterans Boulevard will be directed south on 4th and 8th Avenues.

The police department reminds Nashvillians that it is illegal to use fireworks in Davidson County, with the exception of properly permitted public displays.

