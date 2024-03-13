Nashville Photographer Unleashes 2nd Annual Pooch Playoffs Competition and Fundraiser

(Nashville, TN) Ashley Smith, owner of Ashley Anita Photography, has always loved pets. So when the opportunity to help Pawster Nashville presented itself, she jumped on it.

“This year has been especially hard for charities. So I decided to host a competition to find Nashville’s Ulti-Mutt Cutie as a way to help out the Pawster. I want to help Pawster, while providing pet owners with a professional photography session,” Smith said.

The bracket style competition is running now through April, with 16 pooches competing for exciting prizes and the ulti-mutt prize. Each week, 2 dogs will face off in an online vote. Each week’s winner advances with the goal to be voted the Ulti-mutt Cutie of Nashville!

Smith will photograph 16 pooches for a $99 donation to the Pawster Nashville. The $99 donation includes a bag tag with a photo of the pup and a goodie bag of treats. Participants can also purchase additional printed products, with 10% of all product sales also going to Pawster.

“It’s funny. Our pets are such important members of our families yet most of us don’t think to have a professional photo taken of them. The Pooch Playoffs gives everyone a fun way to get a portrait of their pet made, by a professional who knows how to photograph pets, while also supporting Pawster Nashville,” said Smith.

Ashley raised $500 for Pawster last year and hopes to double that amount this year. Anyone who is interested in participating in the fundraiser can contact Ashley at 615-947-4122 or fill out the following form: https://mailchi.mp/35cb851d1692/pooch-playoffs-interest-

form

Contact Ashley Smith for video & photo opportunities on throughout the months of March and April.