Nashville Park Named a Top 10 Place for a New Year’s Day Nature Walk

New Year’s Day is a time to get outdoors with the family and friends. And in a recent study, one Nashville spot makes the top ten out of 150 places.

“These top 150 nature walks provide a guide for anyone interested in enjoying the beauty of the outdoors while fostering a deeper appreciation for our natural world. By exploring these destinations, we hope to inspire a greater sense of responsibility and stewardship for the environment as we embark on a new year of conservation, renewal and change,” says Amber McDaniel from Sustainable Jungle.

Sustainable Jungle surveyed 3,000 families asking them to rate which New Year’s Day nature walks across the U.S. they would most like to experience at the start of 2024. From there, they put together a list of the 150 most sought after nature walks to do on New Year’s Day.

Coming in at number ten on the list was Radnor Lake.

They stated, “Rounding up the top 10 is Radnor Lake State Park. This state park features several easy trails that loop around Radnor Lake, providing a tranquil nature experience right in the city. The Lake Trail, in particular, is a flat, 1.3-mile path that’s perfect for a leisurely family walk.”

Another Tennessee location on the list at number two was Lookout Mountain Trails in Chattanooga.

“In second place came Lookout Mountain Trails in Chattanooga, stated Sustainable Jungle. “Offering a range of trails with varying difficulty, the area around Lookout Mountain is perfect for families. The Guild-Hardy Trail is a popular option, providing a relatively easy and scenic walk through the forest with views of Chattanooga.”

Find the complete list here.