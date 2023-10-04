Nashville NYE Announces Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson & Lynyrd Skynyrd will Perform

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH announced that the annual event will return to CBS in a new multi-year deal. Praised for bringing together the biggest stars in country music, this year’s party will be anchored by Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson and Lynyrd Skynyrd on the main stage at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The special will air live on Sun., Dec. 31 at 7:30pm ET on the CBS Television Network, Paramount + (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

“Building on what we have established over the last two years by focusing on our artists, the fans and the vibrancy of downtown Nashville, this year’s lineup is shaping up to be our most exciting yet. We will celebrate 50 years of the iconic Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd, the skyrocketing Lainey Wilson and Country Music Superstar Thomas Rhett with over a dozen artists and special guests still to be announced,” said Executive Producer Robert Deaton. “Nashville is quickly becoming THE destination for New Years Eve, and we are honored that CBS wants to help us continue to show off our music and incredible city with a new multi year deal!”

The Bicentennial Park stage is free and open to the public, and it is home to the famed Music Note Drop at midnight. Fans can enhance their experience with the Nashville NYE Celebration Pack and Hotel Package or purchase exclusive VIP access with the Gold Circle Party Ticket and Hotel Package. For more information or to book your trip, call 1-800-657-6910 or go to visitmusiccity.com/goldcircle.

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.