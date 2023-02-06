Nashville Nurse Surrenders in Vehicular Homicide Case From Last October

From Metro Police

February 3, 2023 – Nashville nurse Julia Naldjian, 24, posted a $55,000 bond and has been released from jail after surrendering Thursday night on arrest warrants charging her with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, failure to render aid, and failure to report a crash.

Naldjian is the alleged hit and run driver of an Alfa Romeo sedan that struck Amelia Lamping, 61, of Lowellville, Ohio, as she was in a crosswalk on Charlotte Pike at 22nd Avenue North last October 27. The damaged Alfa Romeo was found the following day parked near the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and Van Buren Street.

Alcohol may have been a factor in this case. Investigation by Fatal Crash Investigator Christopher Valdez revealed information that Naldjian had been drinking at a Demonbreun Street bar prior to the collision.