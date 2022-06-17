Nashville Not Chosen as Host City for FIFA World Cup 2026™

A significant milestone on the road to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ was reached Thursday night as the 16 Host Cities were unveiled by FIFA. The highly anticipated announcement was made on a TV show produced in cooperation with FOX and Telemundo from New York and broadcast live to host countries Canada, Mexico and the USA, as well as the whole world via FIFA+.The FIFA World Cup 2026 Host Cities are as follows, in alphabetical order:

Atlanta

Boston

Dallas

Guadalajara

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles/SoFi Stadium

Mexico City

Miami

Monterrey

New York/New Jersey

Philadelphia

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Toronto

Vancouver

“We congratulate the 16 FIFA World Cup Host Cities on their outstanding commitment and passion. Today is a historic day – for everyone in those cities and states, for FIFA, for Canada, the USA and Mexico who will put on the greatest show on Earth. We look forward to working together with them to deliver what will be an unprecedented FIFA World Cup and a game-changer as we strive to make football truly global,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“We were delighted by the unparalleled competitiveness of this selection process. We are extremely grateful not only to the 16 cities that have been selected, but also to the other six – with whom we look forward to continuing to engage and explore additional opportunities to welcome fans and participating teams. This has always been a FIFA World Cup of three countries, and that undoubtedly will have a tremendous impact on the whole region and the wider football community,” added FIFA Vice President and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani.