Nashville Nightmare is Bringing Back a Bigger and Better Halloween

By
Press Release
-
Nashville Nightmare

Nashville Nightmare is bringing an unforgettably spine-chilling Halloween experience back this season, opening select nights from September 4 through November 13. Pre-sale has already begun online.

Attractions this year include ‘Cursed: Dead in the Water,’ ‘Nuketown’, ‘Operation Laughing Place’, ‘The Forsaken’, ‘Horror High,’ and ‘Spirit of Halloween’. Learn more about the horror that looms this season at nashvillenightmare.com.

With the return of terrifying entertainment and attractions, Nashville Nightmare is in search of those wanting to join its haunt crew. Job openings include actors, as well as behind-the-scenes positions in customer service and operations. Applications can be submitted via the website. 

“We’ve all missed out on so much this past year” says Chris Stafford, CEO and Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. “We want our patrons to break away from their sofas and small screens to enjoy an unforgettable, Hollywood-level Halloween experience.”

Nashville Nightmare is located at 1016 Madison Square, Madison. Tickets can be purchased online, and customers are encouraged to purchase passes in advance as some dates and time slots will sell out quickly. 

About Nashville Nightmare:

Owned and operated by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, Nashville Nightmare is Tennessee’s premier haunted house. Administered by nationally recognized and award-winning haunted house designers, the haunt encompasses over 50,000 square feet and is an intense, graphic, theatrical show that will take visitors on a gut-wrenching ride of visceral thrills and psychological horror. To learn more about Nashville Nightmare, visit https://www.nashvillenightmare.com/.

