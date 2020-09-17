Nashville Murals Brought to Life in Augmented Reality Scavenger Hunt

Enjoy the sights of Nashville, while also practicing social distancing, with the “Nashville’s Murals Brought to Life” scavenger hunt.

mindmilk, a mental wellness brand owned by local creative marketing agency Centric Creative, is bringing some of Nashville’s most iconic murals to life in its augmented reality (A.R.) scavenger hunt throughout September.

The scavenger hunt leads players through a story that spreads positivity, as it celebrates Nashville’s history, community and businesses. Players will receive hints and clues from Hatch Show Print and local musician Drew Holcomb.

How the Scavenger Hunt Works

mindmilk Scavenger Hunt: Nashville’s Murals Brought to Life Promo from Centric Creative on Vimeo.

People can play by themselves, or make teams. Player(s) must have at least one smartphone with them with GooseChase App downloaded to play. Once the GooseChase App is downloaded just simply search mindmilk or mindmilk Scavenger Hunt: Nashville’s Murals Brought to Life to join the game and view the instructions.

For the mindmilk Scavenger Hunt: Nashville’s Murals Brought to Life, the team added A.R. elements to various murals around the city, bringing Nashville to life in a new and exciting way. The missions are structured outdoors to support local businesses and spread positivity- all while adhering to the COVID-19 safety guidelines. This event encourages Nashville to look beyond what the eyes can see and to embrace what makes this city so special: our community.

Each player that registers and earns at least 5000 points will be entered into a drawing for the $1,000 cash prize, which will take place on Oct. 2.