Nashville Mayor Proclaims Oct. 10 ‘Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day’

If you’re looking for a reason to leave work early on Tuesday, now’s your chance.

To recognize 25 years of NHL hockey in SMASHVILLE, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell has officially proclaimed Oct. 10 to be “Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day.”

The Predators will kick off their 25th anniversary season on Tuesday in Tampa Bay. The puck drops between the Preds and the Lightning at 4:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN+ as part of the network’s Opening Night tripleheader. For the second consecutive year, Nashville will play in the first game of the entire NHL season.

Fittingly, Tuesday’s game will also occur on the 25th anniversary of Nashville’s first game in franchise history. The Predators hosted the franchise’s first NHL game on Oct. 10, 1998, versus the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena in front of a sellout crowd of 17,298.

Joined by the Predators’ very own GNASH, O’Connell made his proclamation official on Monday morning.

“The City of Nashville is proud to support the Nashville Predators as they kick off their 25th anniversary season, both of which have grown exponentially in their success over the last few years, transforming Nashville into Smashville and into a true ‘Hockey Town,’ catching the attention of and garnering the praise from media around the world,” O’Connell said. “It is fitting and proper that the City of Nashville extend its gratitude and appreciation to the Nashville Predators on celebrating 25 years of generating strong economic impact to Nashville and raising the city’s national profile in the process.”

In recognition of the start of the Predators 25th season, I proclaim tomorrow, October 10th, as Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day. I’m asking employers across Smashville to end the work day by 4:00 pm to allow the best fans in the NHL to prepare for the @PredsNHL opener. pic.twitter.com/jfXVwVJW7F — Freddie O’Connell (@freddieoconnell) October 9, 2023

Mayor O’Connell Reads Preds Golden Pride Proclamation

The proclamation also concludes with a call to action from the mayor himself:

“I would encourage employers across SMASHVILLE to cease work operations by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday to encourage the best fans in all of sports to come together and celebrate by watching the game together. I’d also like to invite my fellow citizens of Nashville to join me in celebrating this incredible milestone by showing your Preds Pride and wearing GOLD Preds gear to work and school on Tuesday, if appropriate.”

So, SMASHVILLE, you heard the man – wear your gold on Tuesday, leave work early if you’re able, and tune in to ESPN/ESPN+, 102.5 The Game or El Jefe Radio at 4:30 p.m. CT to cheer on the Preds as they kick off their most important season yet.

LET’S GO PREDS!

Source: Nashville Predators

