Nashville Mayor Calls For Investigation Following Leak of Covenant Shooter’s Alleged Writings

An investigation is underway after an unauthorized release of the alleged writings from the Covenant school shooter. Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell says his office is looking into how three images were released by Conservative talk show host, Steven Crowder on Monday.

“I have directed Wally Dietz, Metro’s Law Director, to initiate an investigation into how these images could have been released,” Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities. I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department, who has not publicly released the shooter’s writings, released the following statement Monday:

“The MNPD is in communication with the Metropolitan Department of Law as an investigation, begun this morning, continues into the dissemination of three photographs of writings during an on-line discussion about Covenant School. The photographs are not MNPD crime scene images. The police department has been in contact with a representative of Covenant families. Police department counselors are available to assist them in coping with the emotional trauma caused by the dissemination.”

MNPD is currently facing a lawsuit that is urging for the documents to be released publicly.

On Monday, March 27th, The Covenant School in Nashville suffered a tragic loss when former student Audrey Hale entered the school armed with weapons and took the lives of three children and three adults. Hale was later killed by two MNPD officers.

During an investigation of the scene, MNPD says officers located a manifesto with several writings about other locations, a map of the school, and drawings of how she would enter.

On Monday, Crowder, host of “Lowder with Crowder,” released the photos notebooks writing, claiming they are images of Hale’s writings.

Authorities are working to determine the legitimacy of the images.

The documents found at the scene on March 27 remain in police custody.