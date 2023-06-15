Nashville Man Killed During Shooting on Tusculum Court

Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a fatal shooting where a man was found dead inside his Dodge Charger on Tusculum Court on June 15 around midnight.

The man, identified as a 24-year-old Nashvillian, was believed to have met with someone prior to the shooting.

The suspect left in a silver sedan.

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. Efforts are underway to notify his family.

The TBI will work to positively identify him.

Anyone with information on this homicide investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.