Nashville Man Faces Arson After Lebanon Home Allegedly Set on Fire

A man has been charged with arson after police say a Lebanon Home was intentionally set on fire.

On June 8th, 2023, the Lebanon Fire Department and Lebanon Police Department responded to 596 Cainsville Road regarding a residential fire that had traveled to a neighboring house. After surrounding residents were removed for their safety and the fire was extinguished, LFD’s Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to determine the origin or cause of the fire.

Their investigation and knowledge led them to believe that the fire was suspicious. Information gathered during their investigation was shared with the Lebanon Police Department Criminal Investigative Division for a collaborative agency prosecution.

On June 27th, Lebanon Police Detective Gray along Lebanon Fire Marshals office were able to secure warrants for two counts of Arson on Ian Thompson (27) of Nashville.

On June 28th, it was learned that Mr. Thompson was scheduled to fly back to Nashville where he was placed under arrest at the Nashville International Airport.