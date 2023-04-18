Nashville Man Dies after Car Crashes into Harpeth River in Franklin

Emergency responders were summoned to a one-vehicle crash on April 15, 2023, shortly after midnight. For reasons unknown, the driver lost control, crashed through a guard rail, struck a utility pole, and then landed in the Harpeth River.

Franklin Police say the driver was traveling east on Bridge St at 1st Avenue when his vehicle ran off the road and eventually into the river. Arriving Franklin Police Officers and Firefighters were able to free the unconscious driver from the partially submerged vehicle.

Life-saving measures were performed, but unfortunately Zachary Riggs, of Nashville, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The 28-year-old was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

“Our prayers are with Zachary’s family as they cope with his unexpected loss,” said Lt. Charlie Warner.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.