Nashville Man Convicted In Music City Pawn Robbery Headed To Federal Prison

NASHVILLE – A Nashville, Tennessee man convicted last summer for his role in the robbery of Music City Pawn in June 2018, was sentenced today to 17 ½ years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Herbert Marsh, 32, convicted by a federal jury last year of conspiracy, robbery, theft, possession of stolen firearms, being a convicted felon in possession of firearms, and witness tampering, was sentenced this morning by U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell, Jr. Two others, also charged in the robbery, James Horton, 28, and Hakeem Mannie, 32, previously pleaded guilty to the charges. Mannie was sentenced in January 2019 to 176 months in prison and Horton was sentenced in August 2021 to 64 months in prison.

“I commend our law enforcement partners and prosecution team for taking these violent offenders off of our streets and out of our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Wildasin. “Our efforts to drive down violent crime will continue unabated as we will work diligently with our law enforcement partners to hold dangerous criminals accountable.”

On June 26, 2018, the trio robbed Music City Pawn on Nolensville Pike, taking 11 firearms and nearly $8,000 in cash. The trio entered the store wearing masks and gloves and one was armed with a handgun equipped with an extended magazine and a weapon-mounted light. Two employees were then ordered to the ground and bound with cable, while another employee was dragged to the rear of the store and ordered to open the safe. After taking the firearms and cash, the assailants fled the store in a U-Haul van.

Metropolitan Nashville police officers later stopped a BMW at the intersection of 24th Ave. N. and Rosa Parks Blvd. for a traffic violation. Officers identified James Horton as the driver and Mannie and Marsh as two of the three passengers. During the subsequent investigation, five stolen firearms were recovered from the vehicle, four of which were taken during the robbery at Music City Pawn. Video surveillance and witness statements also linked the trio to the robbery as well as the recovery of the U-Haul van at Marsh’s sister’s house, which was used during the getaway.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brooke K. Schiferle and Juliet Aldridge prosecuted the case.

