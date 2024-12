December 5, 2024 – A 26-year-old Nashville man was arrested today in Spring Hill after he made threats against Harpeth Hills Church of Christ in Instagram messages to a peer he knew from school.

Cory Gamble was known to officers from prior incidents for displaying concerning behavior towards the church, one incident involved him being involuntarily committed.

Gamble was charged with making a threat of mass violence. He is jailed on $5,000 bond.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: MNPD

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email