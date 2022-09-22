Nashville Man Arrested for Attacks on Two Women in April and August

From Metro Police

September 22, 2022 – Sex Crimes detectives assigned to the Special Victims Division today arrested an East Nashville man for two attacks against women, one on August 13 in the 1700 block of Broadway, the other on April 30 in the 100 block of 17th Avenue South.

Curtis Brooks, 40, of Riverside Drive, is jailed tonight in lieu of $170,000 bond on charges of attempted aggravated rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated robbery, and auto burglary (all for the August 13 case), and sexual battery (for the April 30 case).

In the August 13 incident, Brooks is alleged to have followed a 29-year-old woman to her car parked in the 1700 block of Broadway. The victim reported that as she entered her vehicle, a man appeared at her open door, attempted to pull her out several times, and demanded sex as he displayed a gun and threatened to shoot her. The man groped the victim before he let her go, reached into the car, grabbed her purse and fled.

In the April 30 case, Brooks is alleged to have followed a 23-year-old woman from a 17th Avenue South parking garage into a building before suddenly reaching up her dress, groping her and fleeing.

Surveillance video showed that a black Ford Flex was the suspect’s vehicle in both incidents. Information about the vehicle and the suspect’s description was disseminated throughout the police department by Sex Crimes Detective Kevin Wiles. Central Precinct Detective Sergeant Brian Brown spotted a black Ford Flex Sunday evening on Academy Place downtown. Brooks walked to the vehicle and Sergeant Brown spoke with him briefly, obtaining his name. That information was relayed to Detective Wiles. The victim in the August case subsequently identified Brooks as her assailant after being shown a photo lineup. Brooks was arrested today at his residence and charged in both cases.

