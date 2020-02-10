NASHVILLE, Tenn. – February 7, 2020 – Tavarie Williams, 40, of Nashville, was convicted yesterday by a federal jury of sex trafficking a minor and transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in prostitution and criminal sexual activity, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee. The jury found Williams not guilty of a third count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, after the week-long trial.

According to evidence and testimony at trial, in June and July 2016, Williams picked up a 12-year old runaway girl in San Antonio, Texas and posted ads on Backpage.com advertising her for prostitution. During this time, Williams transported the girl to Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee for the purpose of having sex with Backpage clients. Evidence and testimony also established the Williams engaged in sexual intercourse with the 12-year-old as well.

On July 29, 2016, Williams was arrested at a hotel in Franklin, Tennessee and the 12-year-old was rescued.

Williams faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced later this year.

This case was investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; The U.S. Marshals Service; the Franklin Police Department; and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Juliet Aldridge and Brooke Schiferle prosecuted the case.