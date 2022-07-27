Nashville Makes Travel + Leisure’s List of ‘The 15 Best Cities in the United States’

By
Donna Vissman
-

Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of Best U.S. Cities for 2022. To create this list, Travel + Leisure asks readers to “weigh in on travel experiences around the globe…. readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value,” states the T + L site.

Taking the top spot (and appearing on the list for the last 10 years) is Charleston, South Carolina. Nashville made the list, taking the 15th spot.

T+L stated, “The vibrancy of Music City may be deeply rooted in country music — it’s home to the Grand Ole Opry and countless bars along Broadway, after all — but as T+L readers will attest, the energy has spread much farther, especially in recent years. The city’s restaurants have never been better or more eclectic, ranging from casual Tex-Mex to vegan-friendly Middle Eastern.” One reader called it “Jewel of the South.”

Here is Travel + Leisure’s “Best Cities in the United States” list in its entirety.

  1. Charleston, South Carolina
  2. New Orleans, Louisiana
  3. Santa Fe, New Mexico
  4. Savannah, Georgia
  5. Honululu, Hawaii
  6. New York City, New York
  7. Chicago, Illinois
  8. Alexandria, Virginia
  9. San Antonio, Texas
  10. Boston, Massachusetts
  11. Austin, Texas
  12. Wiliamsburg, Virginia
  13. Asheville, North Carolina
  14. San Diego, California
  15. Nashville, Tennessee

