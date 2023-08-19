Nashville Makes List of Top Ten Destinations for a Summer Vacation

HomeToGo recently released its list of Hottest U.S. Summer Destinations based on growth in traveler search demand.

Out of the top ten cities on the list, Nashville comes in at number nine on the list. Search for the Music City has gone up almost 70 percent. The study showed that Median Nightly Price per person is $119.96.

Top trending destinations are based on travelers searching for stays in the United States using HomeToGo.com between January 1, 2023 and July 20, 2023 with check-in dates between July 1 – August 31, 2023 compared to the same period in the year prior. The nightly price per person is based on the maximum allowed number of guests per accommodation divided by its nightly price.