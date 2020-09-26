Nashville K-9 Opens New Facility in Franklin

Nashville Canine, LLC launches a brand new, state-of-the-art $9 million facility in the Cool Springs area of Franklin. Nashville K-9 will open at 1415 Liberty Pike, a grand opening event will be held on October 15 with a ribbon-cutting beginning at 9 am.

The 15,000 square foot facility boasts two large indoor dog training fields, a complete mock home that includes living, dining, and bedrooms, “Dog Town” – a mini town built indoors to simulate a city, Fido’s Fitness Center, an indoor elimination area, and more.

The revolutionary indoor concept was created after the company’s over fifteen years of experience in the pet industry and sets the bar at an unprecedented high for both dog trainers and pet resorts across the nation. Some highlights include a seven-unit HVAC system with BiPolar Ionization, high-end kenneling manufactured by Gator Kennels, and a revolutionary indoor elimination area with custom artificial grass by Forever K9 Grass.

Nashville K-9 is the largest dog training facility in the state of Tennessee training between 300 and 700 dogs each year. Along with training consumer pets, Nashville K-9 also donates several dogs to local law enforcement municipalities yearly.

The most notable Nashville K-9 dog serving Williamson County is K-9 Remi, the first electronics detection dog in Tennessee. Remi is handled by Det. Sgt Lee Eaves of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Training for both Remi and Det. Eaves was donated alongside the dog’s cost as a community give-back to the residents of Franklin and Williamson County.