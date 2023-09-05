Nashville Invitational Pickleball Tournament to Take Place in Nolensville

Bounce, the leading pickleball platform that runs amateur pickleball tournaments across the US, has announced a mixed-doubles tournament in Nolensville on September 16-17.

The Nashville Invitational will be held at Nolensville High School with registration open until Thursday, September 14. There is prize money up for grabs for the top finishers, including $500 for the winning team and $250 for the finalists.

The tournament will feature a round robin with six games guaranteed on Saturday, followed by a single elimination knockout on Sunday. The invitational is for mixed doubles teams with a combined Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR) rating below 8.0.

As a thank-you for letting Bounce use the courts for the Nashville Invitational, the startup is covering Nolensville High School’s tennis budget for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We are excited to be bringing Bounce to Nashville,” Ryan Van Winkle, the co-founder & CEO of Bounce, says. “The pickleball and tennis community in Nashville is one of the biggest in the United States, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to serve them. Our tournament will give players an opportunity to network, have fun and compete for prize money!”

The Nashville Invitational is sponsored by national leaders in the racket sports industry, The Dink and Fromuth, as well as two local non-profit organizations, Humanility and Bybella. There will be games and raffles throughout the tournament for players and spectators, with all proceeds going to the non-profits.

For more information about the tournament and how to register, visit the tournament page here.