Nashville International Airport Ushers in the Future of International Travel in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (September 25, 2023) – Nashville International Airport (BNA®) today unveiled the new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) and BNA Marketplace, two key pillars of the airport’s breakthrough BNA® Vision construction and renovation plan. The IAF includes six new gates and facilities designed to accommodate the surging international travel to and from Middle Tennessee. The BNA Marketplace brings the local flair of Music City to BNA with exciting new dining, retail, and service amenities to provide travelers with the BNA experience.

Launched in 2017, BNA® Vision is Nashville International Airport’s bold growth and expansion plan to transform BNA into a world-class airport.

“BNA® Vision was designed to take Nashville International Airport to the next level and meet the travel needs of Middle Tennessee not just today, tomorrow, or next year, but well into the future,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “Not only does the International Arrivals Facility greatly increase our ability to serve international flights and travelers, it also opens the door for future nonstop air service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and other regions.”

The International Arrivals Facility introduces a set of six new gates specifically designated for international flights with ample apron space to accommodate larger planes. In addition, these gates will also accommodate domestic flights, further expanding the capacity of BNA. A new Customs and Border Protection (CBP) zone will streamline immigration and Customs processes and can accommodate 800 passengers per hour using the latest in biometric technology. Travelers arriving at the IAF will be welcomed by an array of artworks and installations showcasing Music City’s rich history through a captivating collection of photographs. The IAF also features a 1,000-square-foot mural titled “Nashville’s Rhythmic Skies” by Nashville native Eric “Mobe” Bass, a celebrated muralist with a number of high-profile works across the city. Situated directly above 10 expandable Customs processing booths is a 650-square-foot “Welcome to Nashville” sign extending a warm greeting to our city’s visitors.

The BNA Marketplace includes 15 new dining, retail, and service amenities, including ACME Feed & Seed, Titans Press Box, a full-service restaurant and bar in partnership with the Tennessee Titans, Voodoo Doughnut, and Kitty Hawk, a fast-casual eatery offering made-to-order dishes and convenient grab-and-go options. Other dining and retail locations include:

Hattie B’s

Smashville

Goo Goo Shop

Tennessee Moonshine Bar

Tennessee Whiskey Company

Time For A Shine (2 locations)

Galleria Duty Free/Duty Paid

Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum

Sunglass Hut

The space also features twelve 26-foot life-like faux trees designed to mirror the Red Maple species indigenous to the landscapes of Tennessee.

The IAF and the BNA Marketplace mark the completion of the Terminal Lobby Renovation, a 400,000-square-foot project including the new Grand Lobby, which opened in January 2023. The master architect for BNA® Vision is Corgan, and the design-build team for the Grand Lobby and International Arrivals Facility is Hensel Phelps and Fentress Architects.

Notable BNA® Vision projects and milestones include:

Interim International Arrivals Facility – February 2018

Concourse D and Terminal Wings Expansion – July 2020

Grand Lobby – January 2023

Terminal Parking Garage Expansion December 2018 June 2020 April 2023

International Arrivals Facility & BNA Marketplace – September 2023

Satellite Concourse – October 2023

On-site Hilton Hotel – December 2023

With BNA® Vision nearing completion, Nashville International Airport is already working toward the next phase of projects to meet the region’s continued growth trajectory. In June 2022, BNA announced New Horizon, a $1.5 billion improvement and expansion plan for two concourses, a new air freight building, terminal roadway improvements, and additional upgrades to further enhance the traveler experience. New Horizon will be phased in over the next six years, with scheduled completion in late 2028.