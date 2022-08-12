Nashville International Airport Unveils New 40-Foot-Tall BNA Monument

For more than 85 years, millions of passengers and visitors have driven through the entrance of Nashville International Airport®. The world-class airport unveiled its new BNA monument at the entrance of the airport, 1 Terminal Drive, off Interstate 40.

The 40-foot-tall monument showcases Nashville’s airport code, BNA®, which stands for Berry Field Nashville in honor of Colonel Harry S. Berry, the airport’s first administrator.

The monument will be lit at sunset every day, illuminating the entrance to BNA, shining bright with familiar blue and yellow brand colors. More than 50,000 passengers fly in and out of the BNA each day. BNA now offers flights to 96 non-stop destinations with more than 267 departures a day.

“As we celebrate a record-breaking fiscal year in 2022 with 18.4 million passengers, it’s important to have a front entrance that commands attention and welcomes our passengers every day,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “Nashville is known for its skyline and iconic identifiers. Over the past several years, our airport code, BNA, has become recognizable to both passengers and visitors alike and celebrates our history. Now, we’re thrilled to have a monument with a familiar identifier that embraces passengers the moment you enter our grounds.”

In 2016, BNA unveiled BNA® Vision, a $1.5 billion comprehensive expansion plan designed to enable Nashville International Airport (BNA) to accommodate the region’s booming population growth and meet the needs of the airport’s record-breaking passenger numbers. BNA Vision will be complete in late 2023 and include the opening of the airport’s first hotel. This year, BNA launched the New Horizon, a $1.4 billion improvement and expansion plan for two concourses, a new air freight building, terminal roadway improvements, and additional upgrades to further enhance the traveler experience. New Horizon is expected to be complete in late 2028.