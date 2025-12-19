Nashville International Airport Prepares For Holiday Season Travel

Nashville International Airport officials say they are ready to assist travelers during the upcoming holiday travel period, with resources in place to help passengers navigate the airport smoothly.

Airport leaders note that the winter holidays are not typically a peak travel season for BNA, with passenger volumes expected to remain below the airport’s daily average and no record-setting travel days anticipated. Even so, officials say preparations are in place to ensure travelers have a stress-free experience.

Peak travel days are expected from Dec. 19 through Dec. 22, again on Dec. 26, and on Jan. 2.

Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and take advantage of available tools and services, including parking options, real-time flight updates, and dining and retail amenities throughout the terminal.

Airport officials recommend signing up for BNA text alerts through flynashville.com to receive traffic updates and travel tips. Travelers are also advised to arrive early to allow time for parking, check-in, and security screening. Officials note early arrival also gives passengers time to enjoy holiday decorations and the airport’s local dining and shopping options.

Drivers heading to the airport are encouraged to familiarize themselves with alternate routes, including Exit 216B and Murfreesboro Pike, in addition to the commonly used Exit 216A. Travelers are also advised to allow extra time for parking, as lots can fill even during non-peak periods. BNA offers six parking options, and real-time availability is posted online.

Those picking up passengers are encouraged to use the airport’s cell phone waiting lot at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike to help reduce congestion around the terminal. Officials recommend allowing 20 to 30 minutes after a flight lands for passengers to exit the terminal and reach the curb.

Travelers are also reminded to check flight status directly with their airline before arriving at the airport and to review TSA packing guidelines to help move more efficiently through security.

The holiday travel period at BNA runs from Dec. 19 through Jan. 5.

