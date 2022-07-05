Nashville International Airport Continues to Soar with Record-Breaking Year of 18.4 Million Passengers

Nashville International Airport® announced a record-breaking year, with 18.4 million total travelers at the end of its fiscal year, 7% higher than the previous record year 2019.

Additional record-breaking statistics include:

May 2022, BNA served 840,258 departing passengers, making it the largest number of screened passengers in a single month.

June 26, 2022 was a record-breaking day with 33,317 passengers screened at BNA.

BNA averages 261 daily airline departures to 97 nonstop destinations, which includes four countries, 37 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

“It gives me great pride to see BNA, our city, and our state respond to this tremendous growth,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “We anticipate that our passenger numbers will continue to rise and we are excited about our plans to accommodate this growth. Our future is very bright!”

BNA celebrates monumental achievements, events, and celebrations this past year that includes:

Hosted the Annual BNA 5K on the Runway benefiting Tunnel to Towers and Urban League of Middle Tennessee

Held the groundbreaking for the future hotel and parking garage

Opened the new Air Traffic Control Tower at John C. Tune® Airport

Greeted participants at the 25th Aviation Classic Golf Tournament with proceeds benefiting American Baptist College, Cherry Blossom Festival, Meharry Medical College, and MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center

Welcomed new airlines including Avelo, Breeze, Swoop and Flair, new international routes including Air Canada (Montreal), and Flair (Edmonton), and the return of British Airways (London – Heathrow)

Named the first Better Cities for Pets Certified Airport® by Mars Petcare

Presented with the following awards:

Parksmart Silver Certification awarded to Garage 1 for its sustainable design, construction and operation

Earned the Award of Excellence and named the Airport of the Year by the Tennessee Aeronautics Commission

Selected as Inclusion Champion for Medium Hub Airports by Airports Council International-North America

Design-Build Institute of America named BNA’s Concourse D and Terminal Wings one of the nation’s “Best Design-Build Projects”

Nashville International Airport recognized with “Condé Nast Traveler’s” Readers’ Choice Award: “9th Best Airport in the U.S.”

Terminal Garage 1 and BNA’s Airport Administrative Building received the Prestigious Award of Excellence from Associated General Contractors of Tennessee

Named the 7th Best Airport in the US by Best Life Magazine

Made history with Bluebird Café performing live at BNA – the first concert series outside of its café

Announced the launch of “New Horizon” – the follow-on construction program to BNA Vision®, which invests an additional $1.4 billion in the infrastructure at BNA

Held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at John C. Tune® to celebrate and recognize the reconstruction of 100 hangars following the devastation of the March 3, 2020, tornado

Commemorated 85 years at BNA (June 12, 1937 – June 12, 2022) as the gateway to Music City

To view the commemorative video celebrating BNA’s record-breaking year, click HERE.

