Nashville International Airport® Anticipates High-Passenger Volume for Thanksgiving Holiday

BNA is expecting an increase in passenger volume between Nov. 20 – 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Travelers are urged to follow a few guidelines to make their journey easier this holiday season.

· Know Your Flight Status: Check the status of your flight with the airline prior to departure.

· Parking Options at BNA: With an increase in passenger volume, please check parking availability before arriving to the airport – Park at BNA

· Arrive Early: Passengers should arrive two hours early. It allows extra time to navigate areas at the airport.

· Stay Connected: Follow BNA on our social media for real time updates.