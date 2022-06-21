Nashville International Airport Announces $1.4 Billion Improvement and Expansion Plan

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) announced New Horizon, an improvement and expansion plan for two concourses, a new air freight building, terminal roadway improvements and additional upgrades to further enhance the traveler experience. New Horizon is expected to cost an additional $1.4 billion and will be phased in over the next six years with a scheduled completion in late 2028.

New Horizon is the next step in the construction and renovation of Nashville International Airport following BNA Vision, which began in 2017 and will continue through 2023. Consistent with all airport capital improvement projects, no local tax dollars will be used. New Horizon funding will come from bonds, federal and state aviation grants, Passenger Facility Charges (PFCs) and other airport funds.

“When we broke ground on BNA Vision, our goal was to expand the infrastructure of BNA to better support Nashville’s impressive growth trajectory over the next 20 years. The passenger volume we’ve seen at Nashville International Airport continues to outpace our previous projections, which is a great sign for our city, but it also means that we have to continue building for the future,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “It’s paramount for us to focus on a new horizon and continue to build a world-class airport to support more and more domestic and international travelers.”

Specific details of New Horizon will evolve as individual projects take shape, but the preliminary plan includes: