Nashville Hotel Makes Travel + Leisure’s List of 100 Best New and Renovated Hotels

Travel + Leisure announced the 18th annual “It List” recognizing the 100 best new and renovated hotels across the globe. In-depth coverage of this year’s “It List” is available now online and in the May issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands April 21.

The selected hotels span 37 countries across six continents and represent a variety of categories such as beach getaways, affordable luxury, wellness resorts, luxury city hotels, and more. This year’s “It List” has one local spot on the list – Four Seasons which opened earlier this year in downtown Nashville.

Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure, said, “With a global group of honorees ranging from a mountain retreat in Morocco to a reimagined Miami icon, our annual It List is packed with hotels that are worth planning your trip around. This list is meticulously curated and researched, and we’re excited to share what earned these properties a spot on the coveted list.”

Spotlighting the 100 best new hotels and resorts that made the biggest impressions on Travel + Leisure editors and contributors, the 2023 “It List” features 35 hotels in North America, 32 in Europe, 13 in the Caribbean and Central and South America, 10 in Africa and the Middle East, 8 in Asia, and 2 in Australia.

How the “It List” hotels are selected: over the past year, the editors reviewed hundreds of new and renovated properties across the globe, which were then narrowed to just 100 in total. Each hotel was vetted by Travel + Leisure.

Find the complete list here.