Nashville Heart Walk Goes Virtual

With the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic keeping more Americans at home, the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is embracing the new approach and moving its iconic Greater Nashville Heart Walk online.

The Greater Nashville Heart Walk, set virtually for September 12, 2020, is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. Since the inception of the Heart Walk, an event that has been instrumental in innovative breakthroughs for almost three decades, mortality rates from cardiovascular disease and stroke have plummeted by 45 percent. Each walker and each donation have helped to transform health statistics into lives saved, but there is more work to be done. Now, more than ever during this time of physical distance, it is important to find new ways to boost physical and emotional health. The Heart Walk is a great way to keep up healthy habits, stay socially connected and keep up with physical activity.

“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Karey Witty, 2020 Greater Nashville Heart Challenge Chairperson. “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own.”

On September 12, 2020, Nashville area Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet but are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood starting at 9:00 am. Virtual activities, including a digital start and finish line, mile-marker celebrations, and real-time participation, will take place on the Greater Nashville American Heart Association’s Facebook Page. Here are a few fun activities to consider for your virtual Heart Walk:

Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).

Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.

Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.

Create an at home circuit workout.

To register, visit NashvilleHeartWalk.org. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media. On the day of, everyone is encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post pictures and videos to document your activity using #NashHeartWalk.

The Greater Nashville Heart Walk is sponsored by Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute and Envision Healthcare.

Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, remains the no. 1 killer of Americans. Approximately 120 million people in the United States currently have one or more cardiovascular conditions and may be at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications. The Greater Nashville Heart Walk is a meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. The funds raised from the event go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health within communities. In this new reality, we want to encourage people to find ways to stay active. Every minute of physical activity counts and will help lower stress and maintain overall health. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.