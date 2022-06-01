Nashville Film Festival Hiring for Multiple Positions

Nashville Film Festival is currently seeking exceptional and motivated professionals to join their team for the 2022 season. This team will drive operational success, represent the NashFilm brand, and contribute to the overall mission of NashFilm’s nonprofit initiatives.

Nashfilm is looking for organized, self-sufficient, and proactive candidates with strong communication skills, excellent attention to detail, and the ability to work well with other team members, all personalities at various levels.

The 53rd Nashville Film Festival will take place Sept. 29 – Oct. 5, 2022 at several locations throughout Nashville. Positions are available in areas such as box office, projection, theater floor, event production, hospitality and more. Priority consideration will be given to local candidates who currently reside in the Middle Tennessee area.

Click here for job descriptions and to apply!