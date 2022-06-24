Nashville Fencing Club Owner and Coach Rearrested on New Sexual Battery Indictment

(June 23, 2022) Youth Services detectives have rearrested Robert Charles Piraino, 37, on a new sexual battery indictment after a second victim from the Music City Fencing Club came forward. The then 17-year-old male student claims Piraino, the owner and head coach of the club, inappropriately touched him during a private lesson.

Piraino was arrested last August on two counts of inducing sexual activity by a minor for paying a 15-year-old female student to send him explicit photos and videos of herself. Upon further investigation, he was indicted by a grand jury on 108 counts of alleged sex crimes involving a minor.

Piraino was out on bail with an GPS ankle bracelet when he was arrested Wednesday on the new charge of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Parents whose children took lessons from Piraino at Music City Fencing Club are encouraged to talk with their kids and report any concerns to the Nashville Police Department’s Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417. Detective Brian Zullo is leading this investigation.

