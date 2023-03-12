Nashville Elvis Festival to Return to Franklin, TN for its 7th Year

Elvis™ fans from around the world will gather in Middle Tennessee March 30-April 2, 2023 for the 7th annual Nashville Elvis Festival, celebrating the music and legacy of the King of Rock & Roll™. The 4-day festival will welcome back fans at Liberty Hall in The Factory at Franklin, located just south of downtown Nashville in the charming suburb of Franklin, Tennessee. Tickets are on sale now at NashvilleElvisFestival.com.

This year’s festival consists of 10 shows, and 3 late night parties (held at host hotel SpringHill Suites by Marriott Cool Springs), which have become a Nashville tradition. This year’s show highlights include a 55th anniversary recreation of the iconic “’68 Comeback Special,” career retrospective “Elvis Through the Years,” “Elvis Gospel Live,” a 50th anniversary recreation of “Aloha from Hawaii,” and much more.

Another highlight of each Nashville Elvis Festival is the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest preliminary round, with the winner moving on to Graceland’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal & Finals in Memphis during Elvis Week each August. 16 contestants have been hand-selected from around the world and invited to compete in Nashville, coming from Japan, England, Australia, Canada, Brazil and all over the USA.

Nashville Elvis Festival features special guests and 30 of the best Elvis tribute artists from all over the world. Headliners scheduled to appear include Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist world champions BEN THOMPSON (2018) and BILL CHERRY (2009); Images of the King world champion COTE DEONATH (2018); “Million Dollar Quartet” star TED TORRES; Reigning Nashville Elvis Festival champion MICHAEL CHAMBLISS; and award-winning Elvis tribute artists MICHAEL CULLIPHER, ALEX MITCHELL and JEFF LEWIS. Special guests confirmed to appear include the ULTIMATE JOHNNY & JUNE TRIBUTE; Elvis’ friend and bodyguard, SAM THOMPSON; Gospel legend TERRY BLACKWOOD, who spent years performing with Elvis (as seen in the 1970 film, “Elvis: That’s the Way It Is”); Actress SLOANE AVERY (Amazon Prime Video’s #1 series “The Consultant”), and more. Backing all live performances will be the incomparable INFINIT-E TRIBUTE BAND, giving the feeling and excitement of being at an actual Elvis concert.

Special Guests

Special and surprise guests in past years include the iconic WYNONNA JUDD, actor & musician JOHN SCHNEIDER, Elvis’ best friend and “Memphis Mafia” member JERRY SCHILLING, TV/Radio legend WINK MARTINDALE, Elvis’ girlfriend SANDY MARTINDALE, Country music icon BRENDA LEE, Country music legend COLLIN RAYE, Country chart-topper T.G. SHEPPARD, Elvis’ drummer D.J. FONTANA, Elvis’ “Speedway” co-star VICTORIA PAIGE MEYERINK, Broadway & Hallmark star LAURA OSNES, Elvis’ tour mates BILL BAIZE, LARRY STRICKLAND, DONNIE SUMNER and ARMOND MORALES, Gospel legend JOANNE CASH, Elvis’ producer and musician NORBERT PUTNAM, and many more.

Nashville Elvis Festival is hosted by TOM BROWN, host of “Tom Brown in the Morning” on Tupelo’s Sunny 93.3 and the former Vice President of Original Production for Turner Classic Movies (TCM). Elvis fans will recognize Brown as a longtime host of Elvis events nationwide, including select Graceland events and the “Gates of Graceland” web series.