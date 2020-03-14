Nashville Elvis Festival, which was scheduled to take place March 19-22 at The Factory in Franklin, has canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The festival shared the news via Facebook:

“As you know, the ongoing response to COVID-19/novel coronavirus has been quickly evolving. The safety and security of our audiences, talent, and staff is our top priority, so with heavy heart, we have regretfully decided to cancel the 4th annual Nashville Elvis Festival. We do so in an abundance of caution and in cooperation with President Trump’s national emergency declaration earlier today (Friday).”

The festival is currently in process of refunding ticket holders. Those with questions are asked to contact info@nashvilleelvisfestival.com. The festival states a date has been set for the next event – March 11- 14, 2021 but no location was given at this time.

For the latest updates, visit the Nashville Elvis Festival on Facebook.