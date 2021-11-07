Nashville Elvis Festival Announces Holiday Show & 2022 Festival

Elvis™ fans from around the world will gather in Middle Tennessee March 24-27, 2022 for the 4th (almost) annual Nashville Elvis Festival, celebrating the music and legacy of the King of Rock & Roll™. After pausing for the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the 4-day festival will welcome back fans at the Jamison Theater in The Factory at Franklin, located just south of downtown Nashville in the charming suburb of Franklin, Tennessee. Tickets are on sale now at www.NashvilleElvisFestival.com.

Nashville Elvis Festival features special guests and 28 of the top Elvis tribute artists from all over the world. Headliners scheduled to appear include Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist world champions BEN THOMPSON (2018), DAVID LEE (2015), DEAN Z (2013) and BILL CHERRY (2009); Images of the King world champion COTE DEONATH (2018); Reigning Nashville Elvis Festival champion AL JOSLIN (2019); and award-winning Elvis tribute artist and fan favorite, MICHAEL CULLIPHER. Special guests confirmed to appear include LARRY STRICKLAND of The Stamps, who recorded and toured with Elvis; GREG PRESLEY, Elvis Presley’s 2nd cousin; and more to be announced. Backing all live performances will be the incomparable FEVER BAND, giving the feeling and excitement of being at an actual Elvis concert.

A highlight of each Nashville Elvis Festival is the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest preliminary round, with the winner moving on to Graceland’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal & Finals in Memphis during Elvis Week each August. 20 contestants have been hand-selected and invited to compete in Nashville, coming from all over the globe. New in 2022 will be the addition of a “Little Elvis” contest for Teens (13-17) and Juniors (12 & under).

Nashville Elvis Festival has also announced the return of Christmas with the King: A Holiday Tribute to Elvis, to be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the historic Franklin Theatre. This family-friendly holiday extravaganza stars world champion Elvis tribute artist Cote Deonath with the David Fontana Band (David is the son of Elvis’ drummer DJ Fontana!), and features costume changes, a visit by Santa Claus and 25 of the King’s biggest hits and Christmas classics.

Nashville Elvis Festival and Christmas with the King are hosted by TOM BROWN, host of “Tom Brown in the Morning” on Tupelo’s Sunny 93.3 and the former Vice President of Original Production for Turner Classic Movies (TCM). Elvis fans will recognize Brown as a longtime host of Elvis events nationwide, including select Graceland events and the “Gates of Graceland” web series.

Nashville Elvis Festival and Christmas with the King are produced by Tom Brown & Brian Mayes for Music City Festivals.

For tickets and information, please visit the official website at www.NashvilleElvisFestival.com.