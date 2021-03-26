Nashville Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

Beginning Friday, March 26th, the city of Nashville is easing COVID-19 restrictions for bars/restaurants, gatherings, sporting events, and more.
In Effect March 26:
- Bars and restaurants can now have 175 patrons per floor (increased from 125) and 100 patrons outside
- Bars and restaurants can remain open until 2 am (extended from 1 am), with live music ending at 1:30 am.
- Events at Bridgestone Arena must adhere to the NHL’s Arena Restart Protocols. Spectators shall be limited to 25% of ticketed capacity, subject to advance written approval by the Metropolitan Health Department. No party of more than 10 people shall be seated together or allowed in a suite.
- Events at outdoor venues or spaces shall be limited to 33% of ticketed capacity, subject to advance written approval of site plan and protocols by the Metropolitan Health Department.
- Community, civic or sporting events; parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers, private gatherings and similar activities, whether held on private property or at venues, businesses, or facilities for rent or open to the public, may be allowed up to a maximum of 2,000 people,
- Close contact personal care and appearance services including, but not limited to, hair, nail, massage, tattoo, tanning, and waxing may operate at up to 100% of store occupancy based on Tennessee’s Building and Fire Code, provided employees and customers wear face masks when physically interacting with the public or employees. These businesses shall require appointments or similar methods for customer entry to reduce unnecessarily large groups of waiting customers.
- Indoor dining party size increases to 10 people (currently 8 people)
