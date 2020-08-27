Nashville to Ease Business & Group Gathering Restrictions

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced, in a press conference Thursday, that due to the “continued, slow but steady progress” Nashville has made in slowing the spread of COVID-19, some restrictions will be eased on businesses and group gatherings.

Public Health and Metro Legal are currently drafting adjustments to Nashville’s Modified Phase 2 reopening. The new adjustments will be in effect Tuesday, Sept 1 and include:

Weddings, Funerals and similar events can resume with 1/3 of attendees or 125 maximum attendees (whichever is lower) with social distancing measures. Attendees must wear masks when standing.

Organizers of larger events can submit plans to the Health Director for review and approval

Transpotainment vehicles can now operate at 50% capacity with a maximum of 10 patrons, who must all belong to the same party. Masks must be worn when standing

Limited Service Restaurants may continue serving 25 patrons inside and can expand to 25 more patrons in outdoor spaces, for a total of 50 patrons

Bars and restaurants may resume seated only service at bar counters with social distancing between parties

As of Thursday, August 27, Davidson County reported 1,864 active cases. This is the first time active cases in Davidson County has been below 2,000 since June 18, said Mayor Cooper. Davidson County also reports 18.4 cases per 100,000 people, a drop from 24.2 last Thursday. The goal is 10 per 100,000 people, which is the nation’s standard for restricting travel and Tennessee’s standard for allowing visitation at long term care facilities.