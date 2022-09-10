Nashville – Discover Our Superior Quality of Life

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (we hope not!), you’ve probably heard that Nashville is one of the fastest growing, most popular metro areas in the US.

What is it about Nashville that’s drawing everyone?

At Warren Bradley Partners, we’ve known for years that it’s our amazing quality of life.

Let us tell you a little about our hometown – Music City USA, the Athens of the South.

The Obvious – Music

Nashville is home to the legendary Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium, aka the Mother Church. If you venture down to Lower Broadway any evening, you will hear music coming from nearly every restaurant, bar, and honky-tonk along the strip. But Nashville is not just country music. We’re also home to the Grammy Award-winning Nashville Symphony, Vanderbilt’s Blair School of Music, the National Museum of African American Music, and the Musician’s Hall of Fame and Museum, just to name a few. And you will find more than 150 live music venues offering everything from alternative rock, up and coming indie artists, jazz, classical music, and, of course, country.

Hot Chicken, Anyone?

If music isn’t your thing, can we entice you with some fabulous food? In recent years, Nashville has become known for hot chicken. Regular fried chicken’s just not enough for us. We like our birds spicy enough to turn your face red and bring you to tears – it’s either that hot or that good or both! But that’s not all we have. Nashville has long been the home of the “meat & 3,” diners that have rotating daily menus but always a choice of a meat entree and three vegetables. Over the last decade, we’ve also become a hub for award-winning chefs doing unique and innovative things with food, including James Beard Award Finalist Chef Phillip Krajeck and his Rolf and Daughters restaurant.

Cost of Living

Now let’s talk about the less exciting details, like cost of living. Various reports indicate that Nashville is relatively affordable compared to other major cities. Although our popularity has caused an increase in home prices, this is easily offset by the fact that Tennessee is one of the few US states that has no state income tax. This means that workers bring home – and keep – more of their money.

Job Market

The job market in the Nashville area is another positive factor in quality-of-life measures. Healthcare is a major industry, with employers like Vanderbilt Medical Center, HCA, Ascension St. Thomas, and Community Health Systems, among many others, providing jobs for thousands of workers. Companies like Nissan North America, Amazon, Asurion, Facebook, and Oracle have also set up campuses in the area with positions paying in six figures.

Education

Nashville has 85 public schools and over 120 private schools. We are also home to 11 colleges and universities, including Vanderbilt, Belmont, Tennessee State, Fisk, and Trevecca Nazarene. Metro Nashville public schools rank about average when compared to other similarly sized metro school districts. Only a short 20-minute drive south of town, Williamson County boasts the highest-ranking school district in the state and a top 10 national ranking in most reports.

Whether you’re coming to Nashville for college, a job in our burgeoning tech hub, or a family looking for lots of opportunities for education and enrichment, Warren Bradley Partners can provide the insider information you need to find your new home in our hometown. We are the experts at putting your needs first, with complete discretion. For more information, Click Here!

