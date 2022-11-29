Nashville Detectives Work to Identify Male Suspect Involved With Robbing Downtown Victim

From Metro Police November 28, 2022

Central Precinct detectives are continuing efforts to identify the woman allegedly posing as a rideshare driver downtown , scheming to steal money from male victims in order to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards. But now a male suspect is also believed to be involved in the most recent incident from October 15.

The victim told detectives he was drinking on Broadway when he was offered a ride by two people and believes he was drugged due to his lack of memory. His wallet and phone were taken at the time. The victim’s credit cards were then used at multiple locations across Nashville by a male suspect (seen in attached surveillance photos).

Anyone with information on both the female and male suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.