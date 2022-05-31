Nashville Culinary Destination Chef & I Moving to a New Location

Nashville culinary destination The Chef & I recently announced the soft launch of its new location at 1922 Adelicia St. Nashville TN, set to open at the beginning of June. In its new space, the restaurant will highlight its customized, interactive dining experience and offer new elements, including live music, happy hour menus and a sushi bar. Diners will be able to request reservations for the soft launch week through The Chef & I’s website.

The Chef & I owners, Chris and Erica Rains, see the move to Midtown as an opportunity to create an atmosphere and dining experience that speaks to Nashville’s culture

with elements of live music and local art featured throughout the restaurant.

“With a new location in such a lively and exciting part of town, Chris and I are absolutely thrilled to be expanding our familiar, yet elite interactive dining experience,”

shared Erica Rains, CEO of The Chef & I. “In this new space, we’ll be able to offer new and returning guests more options, including two private event spaces for birthdays, graduations, company retreats and more.”

At the soft opening, guests will be greeted with a private tour of the space (which is 4,400 more square feet than the previous, Gulch location) and enjoy signature

cocktails and special menu items created specifically for the opening.

The midtown location will feature several interactive experiences for guests, including an open kitchen in the main dining space, a preparation bar and a live-stream

feed from the kitchen for guests to watch in the lobby as they wait for a table. The space also offers an intimate private dining experience inside its new kitchen, where guests will receive a one-of-a-kind culinary adventure and personal interaction with

the chefs.

About The Chef & I

Chris and Erica Rains started The Chef & I as a catering business in 2008. With experience in now three different locations under their belt, the power couple is continuing

to unite the city of Nashville through fine dining and rock ’n’ roll music. The Chef & I features an elaborate menu that serves dinner seven days a week and brunch on the weekends.

For more information on the soft opening of The Chef & I, visit

thechefandinashville.com.