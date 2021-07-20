Nashville Couple Make Finals of FOX Baking Show “Crime Scene Kitchen”

Celebrity cake designer Lorie Burcham and her husband, Jason, the former owners of specialty café and bakery Crumb de la Crumb in Bellevue, have made the finals of the FOX summer cooking show Crime Scene Kitchen. The final episode airs Wednesday, July 21, at 8 p.m. CT on FOX.

About Jason + Lorie

The couple is known for creating some of the most beautiful and delicious cakes in Nashville. Their cakes stand above the rest due to incredible design work and an “infused” recipe that produces the most deliciously moist cake in any flavor imaginable.

Since their arrival in Nashville in 2010, they have competed twice on Food Network’s, “Food Network Challenge,” made numerous appearances on the hit USA Network show “Chrisley Knows Best,” and made cakes for many of Music City’s A-listers including Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, Thomas Rhett, Florida/Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Jerry Lee Lewis, Jake Owen and Jewel. They have also been featured in the Tennessean and Nashville Scene.

The Crumb de la Crumb cafe was open from 2010-2019 in Bellevue and featured a menu of fresh, local fare mixed with coastal favorites inspired by Lorie’s hometown on the North Carolina coast. The restaurant and bakery quickly became one of the best places to eat in the area. The couple chose to close the restaurant in 2019 to travel more and pursue other business opportunities. They still operate a baking and catering business based in Nashville.

The powerhouse couple have enjoyed 26 years of marriage and have three children and three pets. Originally from Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., Lorie was raised in a restaurant family. Jason is from Shreveport, La., and owns a successful tile installation business, Nashville Tile Co. The couple is currently enjoying traveling the country in an RV. They met at a bible college in Dallas, Texas in 1993, and are passionate about living life to its fullest and sharing their love with the world.