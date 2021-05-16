Nashville Comedy Festival Returns in June

photo from Nashville Comedy Festival
The Nashville Comedy Festival makes its triumphant return next month after a year that has us longing for laughter. Billboard’s first-ever “Comedian of the Year” Sebastian Maniscalco kicks off Nashville Comedy Festival on Saturday, June 12 at Ryman Auditorium. Maniscalco will have the audience roaring during the Nashville stop of his
Nobody Does This Tour. Tennessee-native and rising star Leanne Morgan takes the stage at the Mother Church on Sunday, June 13. Morgan will be sure to have the people in the pews laughing out loud with her southern charm and hilarious storytelling.
The performances will be at 100% capacity with local safety guidelines in place. More shows to be announced in the coming weeks.
The festival’s venue partners include some of the most iconic showrooms in Nashville, including Ryman Auditorium.
June 12 Sebastian Maniscalco Ryman Auditorium 7:00 PM
June 13 Leanne Morgan Ryman Auditorium 7:00 PM
This is a press release submitted to Williamson Source. Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.