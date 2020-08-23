Nashville Christmas Parade Goes Virtual

The 93rd annual Nashville Christmas Parade will be virtual this year. The parade will be a one-hour event to air on Saturday, December 5 featuring past performances.

Via Facebook, the parade shared, “For the first time, this year’s 2020 parade will be a ‘Home for the Holidays’ celebration with new recorded elements, as well as performances, marching bands, and more from previous parade years.”

“The Nashville Christmas Parade is such a wonderful event for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and we were committed to finding the safest way to execute this special holiday tradition again this year,” said Julie Carell Stadler, parade co-producer and daughter of the late Monroe J. Carell Jr. and Ann Scott Carell stated to WKRN. “The virtual format also allows us to incorporate a lot more than we could in a live show – such as performances and appearances broadcast from across Nashville, inspirational patient stories, sponsor spotlights and a walk down memory lane with highlights from past parades.”

For the latest updates on performances, visit the Nashville Christmas Parade Facebook page.